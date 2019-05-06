Ihumātao protestors say they won't budge until they meet with Government, Fletcher Building

Protestors will stay at Ihumātao "peacefully and passively" until they receive written confirmation from the Government and Fletcher Building that there'll be no construction on the land until all parties are at the table.

The sacred piece of Māori land, taken by the Crown in 1865, was eventually sold to Fletcher Building, which wants to develop almost 500 houses on it.

Protestors gather at the Ihumātao site next to Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Activist Pania Newton, an organiser with Save Our Unique Landscape, otherwise known as SOUL, told media on the whenua today that five generations of whānau are represented at the occupation.

They met today to ask the Government and Fletcher to sit around the table "in good faith", she said.

They are also demanding Fletcher, its contractors, police and all the equipment are removed from the land.

Ms Newton called on the Prime Minister to visit and "experience what we are experiencing and enjoy this sacred place of ours".

Jacinda Ardern is in Tokelau on an official visit.

The protest organisers thanked everyone who has shown support and came to the land over the weekend.