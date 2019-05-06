TODAY |

Ihumātao protestors say they won't budge until they meet with Government, Fletcher Building

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Protestors will stay at Ihumātao "peacefully and passively" until they receive written confirmation from the Government and Fletcher Building that there'll be no construction on the land until all parties are at the table.

The sacred piece of Māori land, taken by the Crown in 1865, was eventually sold to Fletcher Building, which wants to develop almost 500 houses on it.

Protestors gather at the Ihumātao site next to Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, Auckland.
Protestors gather at the Ihumātao site next to Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Activist Pania Newton, an organiser with Save Our Unique Landscape, otherwise known as SOUL, told media on the whenua today that five generations of whānau are represented at the occupation.

They met today to ask the Government and Fletcher to sit around the table "in good faith", she said.

They are also demanding Fletcher, its contractors, police and all the equipment are removed from the land.

Four hundred new homes are planned for the tiny village of Ihumatao in the city’s south. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Newton called on the Prime Minister to visit and "experience what we are experiencing and enjoy this sacred place of ours".

Jacinda Ardern is in Tokelau on an official visit.

The protest organisers thanked everyone who has shown support and came to the land over the weekend.

"My message to the people near and far is to stay strong, our whānau and our marae appreciate all their efforts. This is a movement, not just for our whenua, but for our nation, because this is right," Ms Newton said.

It’s been labelled the biggest Māori land protest in decades. Source: 1 NEWS
A file image of a judge's gavel.

Blenheim teacher facing sex charges involving two boys granted name suppression

In bid to cut plastic use, Countdown rolls out nationwide bring-your-own containers scheme
05:03
The Health Minister talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast ahead of Government’s announcement in coming weeks.

Government focused on getting cancer action plan right, David Clark says amid complaints it's taking too long
01:46
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.

Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched