Ihumātao protestors rally outside Fletcher's Auckland office amid claims of police 'aggression'

Protestors have taken to rallying outside building company Fletcher's head office in Auckland's Penrose, as the stand-off over land at Ihumātao continues.

Police brought in extra staff to the South Auckland site last night, causing tension with those camping at the occupation.

Members of the group Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) group are continuing their occupation of the land at Māngere, trying to stop development company Fletcher Residential building several hundred houses on the site which is believed to be sacred land to Māori.

Dozens of protestors are outside the Fletchers HQ this morning, with people around the country being asked to show their support and post vision on social media.

Protest leader Pania Newton told RNZ police acted aggressively when reinforcements arrived last night.

Ms Newton said police cordoned off the road and separated one camp, which was the front line, from the other and threatened to trespass and arrest the occupiers.

"We're not too sure why, it was very unexpected," she said.

"It was very intimidating... I was concerned about the safety of the people."

"There were hundreds of people in the dark roaming the land. They were all here to protect it," Ms Newton said.

"There were many [police] in the paddocks, many on the front line, there was a very strong presence."

Ms Newtown said there was a bit of "pushback" and "aggression" from police when she went through a gate to check on younger protesters.

"I was coming through the gate and a police officer ran over and pushed the gate against me and I stumbled onto the ground and a lot of people rushed over and were very concerned.

"But luckily enough we were able to take control of the situation and everyone kept peaceful and calm."