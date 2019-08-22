Ihumātao protestors picket Ardern's electorate office calling for her to visit site

Dozens of people protesting Fletchers' plans to build houses on the Ihumātao site in South Auckland have arrived at the Prime Minister's electorate office in Mt Albert today.

A petition with more than 25,000 signatures demanding she visits Ihumātao will be hand-delivered.

Today's hīkoi left Ihumātao at 8am.

Jacinda Ardern earlier indicated she won't be at her electorate office today to meet the protestors.