Ihumātao protestors picket Ardern's electorate office calling for her to visit site

Dozens of people protesting Fletchers' plans to build houses on the Ihumātao site in South Auckland have arrived at the Prime Minister's electorate office in Mt Albert today.
A petition with more than 25,000 signatures demanding she visits Ihumātao will be hand-delivered.
Today's hīkoi left Ihumātao at 8am.
Jacinda Ardern earlier indicated she won't be at her electorate office today to meet the protestors.
Earlier this week Ms Ardern said she has not ruled out visiting Ihumātao, but said: "Me visiting doesn't get us closer to a resolution that ultimately needs to come from mana whenua".