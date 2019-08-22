TODAY |

Ihumātao protestors picket Ardern's electorate office calling for her to visit site

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues

Dozens of people protesting Fletchers' plans to build houses on the Ihumātao site in South Auckland have arrived at the Prime Minister's electorate office in Mt Albert today.

A petition with more than 25,000 signatures demanding she visits Ihumātao will be hand-delivered.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Māori affairs reporter Yvonne Tahana has been following the group all morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Today's hīkoi left Ihumātao at 8am.

Jacinda Ardern earlier indicated she won't be at her electorate office today to meet the protestors.

Earlier this week Ms Ardern said she has not ruled out visiting Ihumātao, but said: "Me visiting doesn't get us closer to a resolution that ultimately needs to come from mana whenua".

Ihumātao protestors in Mt Albert, Auckland.
Ihumātao protestors in Mt Albert, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
An officer in a vehicle can be seen repeatedly trying to stop the man from slowly getting away.
'Go old man, go!' Timaru police chase man on mobility scooter - but he won't stop
2
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
3
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
4
Nearly $800k in ratepayer money spent on controversial Shelly Bay development
5
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Nearly $800k in ratepayer money spent on controversial Shelly Bay development
00:52
An officer in a vehicle can be seen repeatedly trying to stop the man from slowly getting away.

'Go old man, go!' Timaru police chase man on mobility scooter - but he won't stop
The pay-TV provider has changed its pricing model in the hope of stemming the numbers of customers leaving.

Sky TV reports $608m loss for year, but looks to streaming for future growth
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Person dies after car crashes into power pole in Canterbury