Ihumātao protestors to march to Jacinda Ardern's Auckland electorate office today

Ihumātao protestors are set to march to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electorate office today.

A petition with more than 25,000 signatures demanding she visits Ihumātao will be hand-delivered.

At the heart of the issue is a housing development by set to be built by construction company Fletcher Building on sacred Māori land.

Today's hīkoi will leave from Ihumātao at 8am. The group will then travel through Mangere Bridge School, Onehunga Bay, the Dominion Road overbridge/Puketapapa, Sandringham shopping centre and St Luke's shopping centre.