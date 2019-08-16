TODAY |

Ihumātao protestors to march to Jacinda Ardern's Auckland electorate office today

Ihumātao protestors are set to march to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electorate office today.

A petition with more than 25,000 signatures demanding she visits Ihumātao will be hand-delivered.

At the heart of the issue is a housing development by set to be built by construction company Fletcher Building on sacred Māori land.

The Prime Minister declined a visit after protestors yesterday launched a petition to get her to the site.

Today's hīkoi will leave from Ihumātao at 8am. The group will then travel through Mangere Bridge School, Onehunga Bay, the Dominion Road overbridge/Puketapapa, Sandringham shopping centre and St Luke's shopping centre.

The protestors are scheduled to arrive at Mt Albert, where Ms Ardern's electorate office is located, around 2pm.

They intend to deliver a petition with more than 25,000 signatures demanding she visits the occupation site.
