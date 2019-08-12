TODAY |

Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton courted by several political parties

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues

The leader of the protest at Ihumātao, Pania Newton, has received offers from several political parties ahead of the 2020 election.

The 28-year-old has been the face of the month-long occupation which centres around a piece of South Auckland land protestors say is sacred to Māori and shouldn't be developed into housing by Fletchers.

Many Māori see Pania Newton as a leader for her time. 

She told tonight's Q+A programme she has been approached by "at least four" political parties, but has "had to respectfully decline". 

She said they were "a number of new parties and a number of existing parties as well".

"But I have had to tell them that that is not my intention. My kaupapa is here at Ihumātao and it's here with my whānau and my marae."

Interviewer Jack Tame suggested getting offers from political parties must be flattering.

"I don't know if it is flattering or insulting, yeah. But it is certainly not an interest of mine to become a politician or get involved with politics any time soon," Ms Newton replied. 

Asked is it a case of "never say never" to being an MP, she said, "No, for me, it is a never. it's a never."

She said she has been "really disappointed" to see "how politics has unfolded" on the Ihumātao issue.

"Labour was very supportive of us prior to being in Government. They made all sorts of promises. But now that they're in Government they're nowhere to be seen," she said. 

Ms Newton said this Government has the highest number of Māori MPs in our history, "but yet we're seeing issues, flashpoints across our national landscape around child theft and water rights and land rights which highlight to me that the Māori nation is in a state of emergency."

She said: "We're in a crisis now more than ever before."

Ms Newton also said there are no plans to leave the disputed site at Ihumātao anytime soon.

"For me it's quite plain and simple. The land was confiscated so it should be returned. So the way I see it resolving itself is the Government purchases the land back, return it back to the hou kainga and the marae, and allow them to make decisions for the future of that land," she said.

"If the Government can change gun laws overnight, they can reverse a law which designated Ihumātao a special housing area. The Government has the capacity and resource to change laws all the time. So for me it's as realistic as the Government wants to make it."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 28-year-old who has been the face of the land occupation says she's had to "respectfully decline" the offers. Source: Q+A
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
5
The 28-year-old who has been the face of the land occupation says she's had to "respectfully decline" the offers.
Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton courted by several political parties
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:47
Josh and Kendall Macdonald are celebrating one very busy year, so Hilary Barry popped along to help.

Four times the love: Timaru quads celebrate first birthday
02:52
A former neo-Nazi gang member, a knife-wielding bank robber and Black Power affiliate wanted over a hit-and-run are in the police’s sights.

Christchurch police resource stretched - hunting three fugitives on the run

02:46
The dairy giant made a loss of $196 million last year, and it's going to be worse this time around.

'Farmers and unit holders will be rightly frustrated' - Fonterra signals massive loss
Passengers at Auckland Airport weigh in on this morning’s controversial decision to shoot the airport security dog.

Dunedin Airport installs body scanners for domestic travellers