TODAY |

Ihumātao protest group hopeful resolution is near as Fletcher take down fences at disputed site

Source: 

Fletcher Building is pulling down fences at Ihumātao in South Auckland, but the future of the disputed site is still to be settled.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In his address, Bruce Hassell defended the company’s handling of the controversial development. Source: 1 NEWS

Fletcher said its development at Ihumātao continues to be on hold at the Prime Minister's request.

Construction of 480 homes has been on hold since July after hundreds of protesters occupied the land to stop the development.

Fletcher contractors have begun pulling down fences at the site.

But a spokesperson for Fletcher Building said it was just making minor changes to its traffic management plan because of reduced activity on the site.

The road to the maunga is being reopened.

Fletcher said discussions with all parties on the future of the site were "progressing".

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS understands that’s the most likely option. Source: 1 NEWS

Pania Newton of protest group SOUL said she was pleased Fletchers had removed fencing from the whenua and she was hopeful the details of a resolution could be confirmed and announced in the coming days.

There will be a hui with whanau tonight.

Read more
After months of Ihumātao occupation, organiser discusses breakthrough

Fletcher Building planned to start earthworks in July, when protestors served an eviction notice, but the occupiers blocked heavy machinery.

In September, mana whenua groups came together under the mantle of Māori King Tuuheitia and made it clear they wanted the land returned to them.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Social Issues
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams left shaking after being on receiving end of hard flagrant foul by Rockets rival
2
Man pleads guilty to murdering West Coast woman following relationship breakup
3
'Traumatic scene' as tourist bus rolls near Queenstown, injuring at least 20 people
4
Fears of faster spread of China coronavirus as human-to-human transmission confirmed
5
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:12

Kiwis are paying more for sunscreen than they should be - Consumer NZ

National calls for investigation into Shane Jones and forestry company

Auckland Transport partners with Vector as it eyes fully electric bus fleet
00:17

Man pleads guilty to murdering West Coast woman following relationship breakup