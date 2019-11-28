Ihumātao protest group hopeful resolution is near as Fletcher take down fences at disputed site

Fletcher Building is pulling down fences at Ihumātao in South Auckland, but the future of the disputed site is still to be settled.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fletcher said its development at Ihumātao continues to be on hold at the Prime Minister's request.

Construction of 480 homes has been on hold since July after hundreds of protesters occupied the land to stop the development.

Fletcher contractors have begun pulling down fences at the site.

But a spokesperson for Fletcher Building said it was just making minor changes to its traffic management plan because of reduced activity on the site.

The road to the maunga is being reopened.

Fletcher said discussions with all parties on the future of the site were "progressing".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pania Newton of protest group SOUL said she was pleased Fletchers had removed fencing from the whenua and she was hopeful the details of a resolution could be confirmed and announced in the coming days.

There will be a hui with whanau tonight.

Read more After months of Ihumātao occupation, organiser discusses breakthrough

Fletcher Building planned to start earthworks in July, when protestors served an eviction notice, but the occupiers blocked heavy machinery.