Ihumātao protest: Busloads of more supporters expected from across country

Busloads of supporters from different parts of the country are expected to start arriving later today to join the land dispute at Ihumātao, near Auckland Airport.

SOUL (Save Our Unique Landscape), the group leading the campaign against the Fletcher Building housing development at the South Auckland site, spent much of the morning organising volunteers and preparing for the influx of people.

Today marked day three of the stand-off.

People continue to occupy Ihumatao after protesters were served an eviction notice which led to a stand-off with police. Source: rnz.co.nz

One of SOUL's leaders, Pania Newton, told the crowd the intention was to remain peaceful.

"Our kaupapa is peaceful and passive. Swear words — they're not our language. We want to fight hate with aroha."

The group set up a make-shift entrance point and asked people to sign in when they arrived at Ihumātao.

Whānau from Hokianga who arrived yesterday were calling people from Northland. Ms Newton said they would arrive in the coming days.

She said a bus left Wellington last night, and more people were expected from Ōpōtiki.

A team of three from human rights group Amnesty International arrived at 8.30am, including executive director Meg de Ronde.

Ms de Ronde said they had come to independently observe the protest and to make sure people's rights were protected.

The observers said there were reports of a scuffle.

"We're just trying to get some verification around what occurred there but overall it seems to have been peaceful," Ms de Ronde said.

"Our intention is to be here till around 4pm today, and then we'll reassess how we can be involved going forward and whether we're still needed."

At least 300 people were at the site, with groups taking turns to stand at the frontline while some perform in front of the police.

Also present at Ihumātao is Joe Hawke who led the occupation at Bastion Point. He arrived at earlier today to stand in solidarity.

On Tuesday, those occupying the land were served an eviction notice, which led to a stand-off between police and protesters. About six people were arrested for passing police cordons or causing disruptions.

Protests in Wellington

In Wellington yesterday, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who had been vocal about stopping the "continuation of colonisation", joined protesters at Parliament.

Ms Davidson told RNZ's Morning Report the government had a role to play. She said it couldn't ignore the issue just because there were differing views among Māori.

"The original injustice, which is the confiscated and stolen land, is pitting whānau against whānau and hapū against hapū. The Greens have always said we can't wash our hands off that, as the Crown.

"At the very least there needs to be some direct engagement," she said.

"I'm really concerned about the police presence on Ihumātao but the government can play a role here to intervene. People are determined, this issue is not going to go away."

$40 million to buy back land

Auckland councillor Cathy Casey has asked the mayor to facilitate an urgent meeting between all parties at Ihumātao.

Councillor John Watson said the council needed to get involved - otherwise, the dispute could get ugly.

Earlier today, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said there was nothing more his council could do to resolve the stand-off at Ihumātao, but later said he was willing to make a further effort to find a way around the dispute.

He said the council had tried for years to find a solution. But, he said kaumātua support the deal with Fletcher Building, and the courts had upheld the company's right to develop the land it bought from the former owner.

The council is offering to re-zone the neighbouring Rennie Homestead block as a public open space.

Mr Goff said it would also take over the nearby 92-hectare Stonefields Historic Reserve to improve the way it was looked after in future, given its geological and cultural significance.