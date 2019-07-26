TODAY |

Ihumātao land dispute: What does the te reo language being used mean?

Jane Horrell
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jane Horrell
Māori Issues
Auckland

Te Karere reporter Hania Douglas explains the Māori language being used as we follow the developing story in Ihumātao, Auckland.

Te Ihu o Mataoho is the name of the land in South Auckland under dispute. These days, most people call it Ihumātao.

Whenua means the land or ground.

Kaitiaki means protectors. The people occupying Ihumātao consider themselves kaitiaki or protectors of the land.

Mana whenua are the local people who have authority over the land. Ihumātao comes under the jurisdiction of Te Kawerau a Maki.

Te Kawerau A Maki Is the Māori iwi who hold mana whenua, the authority over the land at Ihumātao.

Wāhi tapu means scared place. The archaeological history of Ihumātao means some areas are considered tapu.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Te Karere reporter Hania Douglas explains the meaning behind the te reo words used in the developing story. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jane Horrell
Māori Issues
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Grotesquely thin' mannequin at Farmers store horrifies Dunedin shopper
2
Wellington polytechnics to cut about 70 teaching jobs
3
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
4
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
5
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Former Gloriavale member returns by night to help others leave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:02

'We're tangata whenua' – schoolgirl's message as Dunedin locals show solidarity with Ihumātao protestors

More funding, new action plan for students with disabilities, learning difficulties

Wellington polytechnics to cut about 70 teaching jobs

Theft of 10 Mazda Demios sparks warning by Hawke's Bay police to ensure vehicles secure