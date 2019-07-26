Ihumātao land dispute: What does the te reo language being used mean?

Te Karere reporter Hania Douglas explains the Māori language being used as we follow the developing story in Ihumātao, Auckland.

Te Ihu o Mataoho is the name of the land in South Auckland under dispute. These days, most people call it Ihumātao.

Whenua means the land or ground.

Kaitiaki means protectors. The people occupying Ihumātao consider themselves kaitiaki or protectors of the land.

Mana whenua are the local people who have authority over the land. Ihumātao comes under the jurisdiction of Te Kawerau a Maki.

Te Kawerau A Maki Is the Māori iwi who hold mana whenua, the authority over the land at Ihumātao.