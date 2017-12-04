'If you're not prepared to do the job, why are you prepared to take the cash?' - should departing MPs get a '$40K golden handshake?'

The three month payment to Members of Parliament who have retired or have been voted out is raising questions after former Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay toured Europe while being paid $3000 a week.

Today's Breakfast Club consisting of presenter Hayley Holt and the Taxpayers' Union's Jordan Williams were asked if it was part of a wider issue.

Ms Holt said the payout was "in the system and this was in his contract, so he really does deserve the payout, in a way", but host Hilary Barry disagreed, saying "you could see why it would irk some people" after then-PM Bill English said Mr Barclay would fulfill his duties up until the election.

Jack Tame said politicians needed to be "publically answerable", however Mr Barclay refused to speak to any journalists after a scandal broke over his alleged secret recording of a staffer.

Police had insufficient evidence to prosecute.

Mr Barclay didn't run at the last election, but as is his right, continued to collect his parliamentary salary.

"To me that's part of the job, and if you're not prepared to do the job, why are you prepared to take the cash?" Mr Tame said.

Mr Williams said the issue was "much wider than Todd Barclay", as there were 34 MPs that would receive a $40,000 "golden handshake".