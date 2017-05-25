 

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

TVNZ Breakfast host Hilary Barry has hit out anti-vaccination supporters this morning, backing Dr Lance O'Sullivan, whose vocal opposition to the documentary 'Vaxxed' has seen his son targeted by opponents on social media.

On Tuesday night Dr O'Sullivan, the 2014 New Zealander of the Year, jumped on stage during a screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia, telling the organisers "your presence here will cause babies to die", before performing a defiant haka.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ's Breakfast programme, Dr O'Sullivan said he and his family have received personal threats and comments from people in the anti-vaccination community, which "shows how vile this group is".

