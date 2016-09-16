'If you are approached to join a circle, don't' - Women's gift circles a scam warn investigators

The Commerce Commission has advised Kiwis to avoid the so called Women's Gifting Circles because it considers them to be illegal pyramid schemes.

New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com

The circles typically operate when women are invited by a trusted friend or family member to pay a "gift" of $7,000 in return for empowerment, wisdom and sisterhood.

These new members are also lured by the promise of $56,000 should they attain "Lotus" status by recruiting more people themselves.

The circles originated in the US and Bali but a number appear to have started in New Zealand in the last three years, affecting communities in Nelson, Tauranga and West Auckland, the commission's head of investigations Ritchie Hutton said.

"Like all pyramid schemes, this one requires the constant recruitment of new members to buy in and inevitably people get burned as new recruits dry up and the circle collapses," he said.

The commission began investigating Women's Gifting Circles in 2016 after receiving a series of complaints.

It considers them scams that are likely to breach the Fair Trading Act, Mr Hutton said.

"Women operating a circle or who invite others to join one may be committing a crime and could be fined up to $600,000 per offence," he said.