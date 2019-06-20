TODAY |

If Oranga Tamariki needs 'systemic change, we'll recommend that', ombudsman says

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Māori Issues
Social Issues

If there needs to be "systemic change" at Oranga Tamariki, the chief ombudsman won't be afraid to reccomend so, he told TVNZ1's Breakfast today - one day after announcing an independent investigation of the agency. 

"One of the concerns that’s arisen in this case whether or not Oranga Tamariki is operating too much in isolation," Peter Boshier said. 

The chief ombudsman, the Children's Commissioner and Oranga Tamariki have all launched separate probes after a controversial documentary showed a newborn being removed from her mother at Hawke's Bay Hospital last month.

Mr Boshier said Cabinet requested him to have a greater long-term oversight role of Oranga Tamariki.

"Because we’re an office of Parliament and we have that independence, I felt that we ought to do a broader range of inquiry," he said of the latest investigation announcement. 

His review will provide detailed information, whereas the Children's Commissioner review is limited to Māori babies of a certain age, he explained.

"We’ll be broader-based and look at systems as well as what just happened," he said. 

"When we decide to investigate, we clearly set out what we’re doing and why. We set our terms of reference at the end of the investigation and we do a provisional report.

"It's a very open and transparent process."

One of the main concerns that has arisen during this case, he acknowledged, is whether Oranga Tamariki is operating too much in isolation and having little to no interaction with iwi.

"The Children, Young Persons [Well-being] Act has a fundamental expectation with iwi, it's actually written into the statute, so that's something of great importance," he said. 

"If there does need to be systemic change … we’ll be recommending that."

Your playlist will load after this ad

“If there does need to be systemic change … we’ll be recommending that,” he said. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Māori Issues
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:06
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
3
Christopher Luxon talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about his departure from the airline and what’s next.
Outgoing Air NZ CEO says he identifies with National Party but has 'no master plan' to run for office
4
No New Zealander has ever had a first year like she has.
Happy birthday, Neve! A look back at 'First Baby' Neve Ardern Gayford's first 12 months
5
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Schoolboy recounts moment he dived into Christchurch lake to rescue woman after crash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Boxer Shane Cameron named as latest Celebrity Treasure Island contestant
01:45
Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers.

Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'
00:13
Police said the person died at the scene.

One person killed in Whangārei crash overnight
04:58
1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update: Elton John movie causes a stir, PNG’s Under 19s cricket team loses World Cup opportunity