If not for lockdown, NZ's daily Covid daily could have hit 550 - Ardern

New Zealand’s daily Covid-19 tally could have surpassed the 500 mark, if it weren’t for the Level 4 Lockdown, according to new Covid modelling.

If not for the “hard and fast” move to Level 4, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said daily case numbers would have been “literally off the charts”.

Ardern spoke about the statistics Monday, citing a graph she received Sunday from Covid modellers.

“Some modellers estimate that the number of new cases today could have been around 550.”

Instead, there were 53 new Covid-19 cases in the community announced Monday all of which were in Auckland.

“Where we will finally land is not yet clear, but that doesn’t mean we are powerless. The more we do to limit out contact the faster we exit these restrictions and more importantly still the more lives we save,” said Ardern.

“The sacrifice everyone is making is incredibly important and it is making a difference.

“The world over, countries and their people continue to battle this vicious virus. And now we have hundreds of people battling this virus in our country as we speak. Our job is to limit how many people have to face that as much as we can.”

It was announced Monday Auckland would remain in Alert Level 4 lockdown for at least another two weeks.

Northland is expected to move to Alert Level 3 on Thursday evening at 11:59pm, while the rest of the country is set to move to Alert Level 3 tomorrow evening (Tuesday) at 11:59pm.