Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


'If I hear that word resilient again I'm gonna scream' - Port Hills residents demand answers at tense meeting

Port Hills residents say are sick of being called resilient, they just want to be let back into their homes.

Around 400 people met with officials today, wanting to know when they can return home.
Anger and frustration boiled over today at a meeting between around 400 people who have been forced from their homes by the authorities due to the fire.

One man asked: "When can we go home? Today? This week? This year?"

Another said they would "scream" if they were called resilient again.

"What we want to know now is how we can get back home, not how we can cope."

Principal fire officer Darrin Woods insisted they were doing all they could.

Around 400 residents attended the meeting and yelled at officials, asking for clarity on the current situation.
"We are doing everything we can to allow you access back into your properties, hopefully today, but we will only do so when it is safe," he said.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel promised they would lift their game for next time.

Before fire crews arrived on Monday, a small team of locals tried to make sure neighbours and their property was safe.
