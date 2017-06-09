 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


If it became legal, how many Kiwis would choose voluntary euthanasia each year?

share

Source:

NZN

David Seymour is using the US state of Oregon as an indication of how many Kiwis would choose voluntary euthanasia each year if it was legalised, and puts the figure at between 130 and 150.

ACT's David Seymour is confident the bill will have the numbers to pass.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill was drawn from the ballot yesterday and the euthanasia debate has taken off well ahead of its first reading in parliament.

One way to estimate how many New Zealanders would choose voluntary euthanasia is to compare the country with a similar place where it is legal.

"The experience that I think is most relevant to New Zealand is Oregon," Mr Seymour said.

"It has roughly the same population, culture, language and legal system as we have.

"In Oregon about 30,000 people die each year and about 0.3 per cent of them, 130 to 150, have an assisted death."

The Act Party leader says there is a "perfect storm" for a tax cut following a $1.5 billion surplus.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Seymour's bill could come up for a first reading debate before parliament is dissolved in August for the September 23 election, but the MP thinks delaying tactics will be used by those who don't want to take a position on it before the election.

They could do that by dragging out debate on bills that are higher up on the agenda.

"I suspect you will find MPs will find enormous passion for enormously important bills they've previously never heard of," Mr Seymour said.

Related

Politics

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!


00:30
2
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

Watch: Team NZ's massive comeback takes them to the brink of Louis Vuitton final

3
1 NEWS

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:41
5
We've delved into the TVNZ archives to find these images of a young Beauden, Scott and Jordie.

Watch: Barrett flashback! See New Zealand rugby's most dominant family a very long time before they became stars

00:30
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

1 NEWS NOW brings you LIVE coverage of the 35th America's Cup qualification series from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Josateki Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of an apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.


Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ