'If the Aussies can do it, surely we can do it better' — Judith Collins calls for reciprocal travel bubble

If Australia can open its borders to Kiwis, we should do the same for them, Judith Collins says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National Party leader is continuing her push for a trans-Tasman bubble today.

It comes after Australia announced overnight it would re-introduce quarantine-free travel for Kiwis again after it was temporarily halted during the latest Auckland Covid-19 outbreak.

"I think we can all look at this and say, 'Australia is able to open their borders to New Zealanders and they have been able to close them when there's any Covid cases over here, we could do the same,'" Collins told Breakfast this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"If the Aussies can do it, surely we can do it better. They've had one with us since October and they seem to be able to manage. You know we can do it better than them — I'm sure we can.

"We were promised the smartest border in the world from [Deputy Prime Minister] Grant Robertson. At the moment we've got the most closed border. It feels like, in many ways, not smart."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Collins said 40 per cent of tourism was dependent on Australian visitors.

"If we let Australians come through and stop treating them like they come form the US or other Covid hotspots we'd actually free up 40 per cent of places in the managed isolation and quarantine facilities — that means more Kiwis being able to come home from Europe and the US."

Meanwhile, the Government is set today to announce who is next in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Collins said she hadn't seen the plan, but she hopes it looks like Australia's plan where people can go onto a website, put in their details and get an approximate time of when they'll be able to get vaccinated.

"I think, too, everyone needs to know, 'Where am I in the queue?'" Collins said.

"That's the sort of plan I hope the Government's going to release today."