Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The identity of a teenager accused of killing a South Auckland security guard will be kept hidden for longer.

Countdown sign. Source: 1 NEWS

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at Countdown Papakura.

Today he's made his first appearance in the High Court in Auckland and entered a not guilty plea.

The teenager allegedly assaulted Mr Milosavljevic and is charged with his manslaughter.

Justice Moore said he had concerns about fair trial rights if the teenager's name was to be made public now.

At his first court appearance in the Papakura District Court, the teenager yelled "it was self-defence" as he was being led away.

A trial date has now been set for April next year.