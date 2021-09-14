Identity of teen who threatened to kill non-Muslims kept secret

A 19-year-old accused of threatening to kill non-Muslims will keep his identity secret for now, after an appearance in North Shore District Court.

A photo taken outside of the North Shore District Court Source: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

The man was arrested in Auckland last week - just days after the LynnMall terrorist attack - and made his second court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

He is charged with threatening to kill members of the Auckland community who were non-Muslims between 13 July and 7 September.

He also faces two charges of supplying an objectionable publication in August.

Today he appeared in court from custody via audio-visual link, and could be seen dressed in full PPE.

Judge Clare Bennett said interim name suppression could continue until another court appearance next Thursday.