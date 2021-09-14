TODAY |

Identity of teen who threatened to kill non-Muslims kept secret

Source: 

A 19-year-old accused of threatening to kill non-Muslims will keep his identity secret for now, after an appearance in North Shore District Court.

A photo taken outside of the North Shore District Court Source: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

The man was arrested in Auckland last week - just days after the LynnMall terrorist attack - and made his second court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

He is charged with threatening to kill members of the Auckland community who were non-Muslims between 13 July and 7 September.

He also faces two charges of supplying an objectionable publication in August.

Today he appeared in court from custody via audio-visual link, and could be seen dressed in full PPE.

Judge Clare Bennett said interim name suppression could continue until another court appearance next Thursday.

Details about the police allegations are also suppressed.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
