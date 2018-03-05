Identity of man found dead outside Flaxmere Tavern revealed

A man's body found outside a Hawke's Bay tavern on Sunday night has been confirmed by police to be that of 40-year-old Kelly Alex Donner from Opotiki.

At 10.45pm on Sunday night emergency services were called to the Flax Bar and Eatery, also known as the Flaxmere Tavern, on Swansea Rd, Flaxmere, just northwest of Hastings.

A man was found outside the tavern unresponsive with serious injuries and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

