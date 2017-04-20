Identity of man who died while fishing on Auckland's Manukau Harbour released

Source:
The identity of the fisherman who died on Auckland's Manukau Harbour last week has been confirmed by police.
William Ruarangi, 52, of Manuwera went missing at Manukau Heads last Wednesday while fishing from a small boat with his eight-year-old daughter.
Mr Ruarangi's body was found later that day after the accident in 12-foot aluminium runabout.
The girl was in the water for several hours. She was admitted to Middlemore Hospital, but has since been discharged.
