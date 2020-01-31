Identity of human remains found entombed in concrete in Auckland confirmed

Police say they have ascertained the identity of a man whose remains were found entombed in concrete at a property in Mount Eden, Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

The remains were found at 3 Marlborough Street on Friday, January 31.

Police say after testing and investigation, they are now confident the remains belong to David Stanley Hart - the former owner of a boarding house at the address.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said the work carried out to find the identity of the remains was extensive.

"It is a credit to the investigation team and to ESR that we have been able to get to the stage where an identification of Mr Hart has been made, as it has been a long, complex and exhaustive process," Franich said.

Police are treating Hart's death as suspicious, but are still unsure of the circumstances around it.

A number of people who had resided at the house over the years have been identifed and spoken to by police.

Police are now asking anyone with potential information on the death to come forward - that includes anyone who may have interacted with Hart from March 2004 onwards, or had any interactions at 3 Marlborough Street, or anyone living there, up until 2016.