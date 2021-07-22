'Ideal conditions' for aerial search for Toa the orca calf's pod

Kapiti Aero Club are poised to respond to orca pod sightings with fine weather forecast for the next few days as the search for an orca calf’s family continues.

Toa the orca calf. Source: 1 NEWS

“These are ideal conditions for us – we can pick up disturbances on the water from a long distance and this just makes it so much easier to spot any potential pod,” flight instructor Joshua Hay told 1 NEWS.

The club has carried out multiple aerial searches since an orca calf became stranded on rocks in Hongoeka, north of Plimmerton, on July 11.

It’s now the thirteenth day the orca has received care at Plimmerton Boating Club in a response led by the Department of Conservation with support from volunteer animal organisations, the community and local iwi Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

Hay said the aero club are working with DOC on searching for the pod and would be ready to respond within 40 minutes of a reported sighting.

He will also make a search flight this afternoon from Kapiti to the Marlborough Sounds at the top of the South Island.

“With flat water, we can pick up ripples and don’t need to see an orca fin.

“When you get white caps, when the wind picks up it just makes it so much more difficult,” Hay said.

More volunteers are planning to fly from the club this weekend, and will be on the look out for orca pods, he said.

“We’re trying to cover all bases.

“We’re just a small part of this volunteer crew that’s looking to reunite Toa.”

In the Department of Conservation’s latest update, the agency said the orca calf is responding well to being back in the partitioned-off sea area at the boating club after he was moved yesterday from a pool he was kept in during heavy rain and strong winds.

Marine species manager Ian Angus said people are urged to report pod sightings from anywhere in the country, with New Zealand orca able to move up to 160km a day.

"Reports with photos or video are particularly helpful, as we can identify the calf’s pod by the unique markings on the orca," he stated in the update.