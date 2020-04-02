TODAY |

The idea that life will go back to normal post coronavirus lockdown is not realistic, expert says

Source:  1 NEWS

The idea that life will go straight back to normal once the four-week coronavirus lockdown period is up is "not realistic", according to an infectious disease expert. 

Dr Ayesha Verall says restrictions are likely to still be in place. Source: Breakfast

Life as many Kiwis know it has already changed dramatically in the past few weeks due to Covid-19. Many have faced or will face job losses and lifestyle changes, and now a nationwide state of emergency and a four-week lockdown period. 

Dr Ayesha Verall, infectious disease specialist at Otago University, told TVNZ1's Breakfast the Government's coronavirus alert level system is likely to remain in place once the lockdown period is done. She said she doesn't think it is "realistic" to expect life to go back to normal straight away. 

"I think as has been said for the next 18 months or so there will be a totally different situation about coming and going from New Zealand," sadi Dr Verall. 

"Even if we’re out of lockdown, if you look at those four levels of alert that were published by the Government we probably won't go down straight to level one immediately. We’ll probably go down to level three and then two."

She said the caution around hand washing is likely to have to continue too. 

"All the things we’ve been working hard on like hand washing and things, we have to keep those up when we come out of lockdown too."

New Zealand has now been in lockdown for one week, with three weeks to go provided the lockdown period isn't extended. 

As of yesterday, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide sits at 708. More cases are likely to be announced this afternoon.

