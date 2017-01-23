'I'd sooner be here than Auckland' - flooded Southlander takes classic dig at city slickers

Hardy Southland residents aren't letting rain and flooding get them down.

There has been significant flooding in parts of the deep south after two days of persistent rain.

The town of Waikaia, inland from Dunedin, has had its main access road cut off, but that's not upsetting the equilibrium of the locals.

"You can't do anything about it, you've got to take what's dished to ya," Colleen Moffatt said.

"You couldn't be here, I wouldn't be here if we could predict the weather.