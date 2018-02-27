 

'I'd love to speak te reo' – Simon Bridges praises Maori language revitalisation

Simon Bridges has spoken about his desire to understand Te Reo Maori, shortly after he was voted in as National's leader today. 

Simon Bridges says he has tried to learn multiple times, but hopes one day he'll have a greater understanding of the language.
Mr Bridges said he was elected after two rounds of progressive voting, with Paula Bennett re-elected as the party's deputy leader. 

He beat Amy Adam, Judith Collins, Steven Joyce and Mark Mitchell to the top spot. 

Mr Bridges also said today there would be a National Party reshuffle in the next few weeks. 

Today the Tauranga MP said he was proud to have a pair of Maori "westies" leading the National Party. 

Bridges, elected leader today, is the first person of Maori descent to lead the National Party.
When asked about having the ability to speak Te Reo Maori, Mr Bridges told 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford: "I've tried about four or five times. I'd love to speak te reo."

"I'd love to have that skill. Maybe one day that'll be something I'll pick up."

He said he would like to take his te reo skills "a step further" and be able to understand during a mihi [speech/greeting]. 

Mr Bridges also acknowledged the increase of New Zealanders learning te reo. 

"It's great to see.. we are seeing a bit of a revitalisation."

