'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

The Prime Minister has talked about the nearing completion of the government's 100 day plan, and how she is planning on donating part of her salary to Plunket while she has six-weeks off during the birth of her first child.

Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday she was pregnant, with the baby due in June.

During that time she will take off six weeks, while deputy PM Winston Peters steps up as acting-PM.

She said today from the away-Caucus meeting in Martinborough she was planning on giving a portion of her salary to Plunket, as her job would be "downscaled".

When asked about her thoughts on commentators questioning her ability to be a mother and Prime Minister, Ms Ardern said "everyone is going to have their own view".

"I don't take that personally."

"If my grandmother who was still here she might be one of the people expressing that view."

However, she assured those with concerns that, "I take my role as PM incredibly seriously. I expect people will simply wait and see."

She said she was currently planning on the birth being at Auckland Hospital.

Ms Ardern told media she had received congratulatory messages from UK PM Theresa May and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull.