 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An icy blast is set to engulf the whole of New Zealand after snow hit some South Island roads this morning, making Arthur's Pass off limits for a time.

Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.
Source: 1 NEWS

More snow is expected overnight as a wintry blast hits across the country.

MetService has a heavy snow watch in force overnight from 6pm tonight for Fiordland and inland parts of Southland, Clutha and Otago.

Snow levels are expected to drop as low as 200 metres in the lower South Island.

Showers with heavy thundery falls and hail are expected for western and southern parts of the country. 

Snow levels are forecast to drop to 700 metres in the Central Plateau with heavy showers expected for western and central areas of the North Island. 

Tomorrow, MetService forecasts more cold wintry showers with possible thunderstorms in some coastal regions, and snow levels lowering to 100 metres in the deep south of the country during the morning.  

The forecaster says temperatures are set to plummet for all the main centres, with Auckland and  Northland getting down to four to six degrees with strong gusting winds, while the capital is expecting gale force southerlies and showers. 

"We'll be seeing this system slide through. It'll actually be bringing its risk of snow tomorrow during the day across parts of the North Island. So the Rimutaka could be seeing some snow there through the afternoon, Desert Road as well," said Dan Corbett, 1 NEWS meteorologist. 

Mark Owen of the New Zealand Transport Agency says the Central North Island is in for freezing conditions tonight.

"We've heard predictions of minus four in Waiouru. So that will make for challenging driving on State Highway One on the Desert Road, and if we feel its unsafe we will close it," he said.

Related

Weather News

00:43
Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame
00:38
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Engineers inspecting site of Bay of Plenty slip caught on camera

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:01
1
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

01:46
2
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

01:47
3
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

00:18
4
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

5
Motorbike Bars

Feared police squad spreads its wings amid Nomads and Finks bloody NSW bikie wars


01:47
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Winter made its presence felt on roads across the South Island today and the whole country is now poised for a blast.


01:01
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

00:18
The blaze broke out at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Watch: Fire fighters on crane battle blaze at old movie theatre in Auckland

The fire is reportedly at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Irene Kereama Royal.

Breast cancer services 'still racist towards Māori women'

Irene Kereama Royal says a clinical nurse told her: "Oh, I did not think that Māori women want reconstruction".

00:43
Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame

Michael Tabudravu's phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 