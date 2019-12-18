ICU nurse who helped victims of Whakaari/White Island disaster dies in Rotorua crash

The family of an intensive care unit nurse who helped victims of the Whakaari/White Island disaster and died in a car crash last weekend described it as their "worst nightmare".

Nurse Sheila Cheng was killed in the crash on December 14, and her husband badly injured. Source: Givealittle

A Givealittle page has been set up for Sheila Cheng's family following the crash on State Highway 30 in Rotorua on Saturday.

"Our darling friend Sheila Cheng was tragically killed in a car accident in Rotoiti," Amanda L Lorin wrote.

"It’s almost Xmas and this is every family’s worst nightmare."

Five people were injured in the crash just after 3.30pm.

The Givealittle page said Ms Cheng's husband, Rhys, is in a coma in Waikato Hospital, and is undergoing multiple surgeries.

Ms Cheng was an ICU nurse at Whakatāne Hospital who worked to save victims of the White Island volcano eruptions just days before she died.

Ms Lorin described her as "an amazing soul who was front and centre during the Whakaari/White Island tragedy only days beforehand".