Iconic Wellington dog Bernie to be honoured with a statue

A memorial statue is to be erected on Oriental Parade for much-loved Wellington dog Bernie, who died last week.

Bernie the bernese - a much-loved character of Wellington's Oriental Parade - has passed away aged 10.

Bernie the bernese - a much-loved character of Wellington's Oriental Parade - has passed away aged 10.

Mayor Justin Lester, along with the Wellington City Council, is starting a Pledge Me campaign to raise money to erect a memorial statue for the Bernese Mountain Dog.

It will be placed at the Freyberg Pool and Fitness Centre and early designs suggest elements such as a permanent water bowl, lead holders and waste bags for dogs in the area.

Bernie, the namesake of the cafe Bernie's on the Bay, died ten days ago, and the outpouring of support and grief from the public has left his owners overwhelmed.

"It is clear to me that myself, family and friends were in fact 'care givers' to Bernie, but in all reality it would appear that Bernie was Wellingtons dog," they posted on Facebook today.

Wellington

Bernie the bernese - a much-loved character of Wellington's Oriental Parade - has passed away aged 10.

Oriental Bay's famous dog Bernie passes away aged 10

