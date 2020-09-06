Iconic names among New Zealand's most trusted brands for 2021

Some of the country’s most recognisable names have topped Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brands for 2021.

Supermarket aisle Source: istock.com

Fan-favourite Whittakers has once again been crowned supreme, walking away as the country’s most overall iconic brand as well as the top for confectionary.

The chocolate makers have been holding to the latter title for the last decade, and has held the iconic brand title since 2013.

For more than two decades, Reader’s Digest has surveyed consumers around New Zealand, quizzing them on what products and services matter to them.

One of the country’s oldest banking institutions, ASB has pushed out on top to be awarded New Zealand’s most trusted bank.

ASB has dethroned last year’s winner Kiwibank who was awarded highly commended, followed by ANZ.

Cookie Time topped the list for the most trusted cookie brands in New Zealand for the first time after 38 years making their iconic chocolate chip cookie.

Marlborough-based winery Oyster Bay reclaimed its position as the most trusted New Zealand wine, taking over from Villa Maria.

Panadol, Dettol, AA Insurance and Healtheries all held out for the eleventh year running as the most trusted brands for their categories.