Iconic giant Santa leaves Auckland CBD post for his next adventure

Auckland CBD’s iconic giant Santa is on the move to a new home down south.

Michael Holland's been tracking his movements.

After 60 years of service every Christmas, the 59-foot fibreglass and steel Santa has seen his last Christmas attached to the side of the

Farmers store on Queen Street, where he presided for much of his public life.

“We made a really difficult decision last year. We know people love Santa,” Heart of the City CEO Viv Beck told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

“But he is getting tired and weary and the practicality of keeping the tradition and legacy alive was becoming more and more difficult."

His new forever home will be at the National Transport and Toy Museum in Wanaka.

“The lovely thing about it [is] we think Santa is going to be in great hands,” Beck said.

Watch the video above to see Santa embark on his southward journey under the cover of night.

