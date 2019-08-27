Iain Lees-Galloway hopes taxpayers see salary of 'around $295k' as good value, with MPs' pay in the spotlight

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway has defended his salary, saying he works incredibly hard and hopes the taxpayer sees it as good value for their money.

Mr Lees-Galloway was asked about his salary today after the Government announced a "fairer" system to deal with MPs' pay, after last year's proposed pay increase was deemed unacceptably high.

Mr Galloway was asked by a reporter at Parliament today if he is comfortable with how much he gets paid, to which he replied, "yes I am."

A follow up question then asked the MP how much he is paid.

"It's around $295,000 a year," Mr Lees-Galloway answered.

Your playlist will load after this ad

When asked if he thought taxpayers would be comfortable with how much MPs get paid, he responded, "I think tax payers will be looking for value for money from their members of Parliament.

"They expect us to be working hard to deliver better healthcare, education, improving wages and lowering unemployment.

"That's what this Government is doing for the taxpayers of New Zealand, I hope they consider it good value for money."

Mr Lees-Galloway went on to say he "works incredibly hard" and hopes people consider the work he does "good value for money".

MPs' salaries were frozen in August 2018 after the Prime Minister revealed the Remuneration Authority, which sets MPs' pay rates, had recommended a three per cent pay rise.

At the time, she said it was "just not appropriate for MPs to be the subject of such an increase".

Today, Mr Lees-Galloway said a review of the way in which pay increases are calculated has been completed.

"In 2015, MPs took control of the way that their pay increases were calculated by replacing the Remuneration Authority's independence with their own preferred formula," he said.

"The changes were a failure, with this formula generating higher pay increases than the system used prior to 2015.

"We will repeal this formula and restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner."

MPs' pay will now be calculated using the same process for reviewing the remuneration of other key public office holders and will take into account "the value of personal benefit for MPs that arise out of entitlements".

A bill to repeal the 2015 rule will be introduced to Parliament tomorrow.