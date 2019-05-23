TODAY |

Hutt to Wellington coastal walk and cycle pathway designs unveiled

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport

Designs for the new Ngauranga to Petone shared walking and cycling pathway, to run along the Hutt to Wellington coastal pathway, have been unveiled.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter today unveiled the designs, which are up for public consultation, as well as announcing funding approval to begin construction on the Petone to Melling pathway.

The designs are architect’s visualisations based on the design work completed to date, but features of the proposed route could change with community and expert feedback.

"This project will provide people living in the Hutt with a congestion-free commuting option into the city," Ms Genter says. 

With the rise of e-bikes and e-scooters, the new path will provide people with more options for travelling between the Hutt, Petone, and Wellington City.

"This path will make it safer and easier for people to walk, cycle and scooter to the train station, which will help reduce congestion and take the pressure of park and ride facilities," Ms Genter says.

A close up of what the bridge on the new Ngauranga to Petone walking and cycling route could look like. Source: NZTA

The five-metre-wide path will also include additional space for people to rest, picnic, and fish the coast.

"An iconic overbridge at Ngauranga will connect people to the coastal pathway," Ms Genter says. "The new designs show that the pathway will be an attraction for both visitors and residents alike."

The project will be the most significant expansion of public access to Wellington’s waterfront in decades, she says.

"The seaside path provides a critical resilience upgrade to the network, with protection of State Highway 2 and the rail line from erosion and damaging storm surges."

The Ngauranga to Petone section is being delivered by the NZ Transport Agency, in partnership with Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council, while the Petone to Melling section is being delivered by the NZ Transport Agency, in partnership with Hutt City Council.

In March, the Transport Agency board approved funding to construct Petone to Melling section. Final costs are dependent on the outcome of negotiation with contractors.

Work is expected to start on this section before the end of this year, with the project completed by the end of next year.

An artist's impression of what the Ngauranga to Petone walking and cycling route might look like. Source: NZTA
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says the Destiny Church leader could be a “political power”.
Jessica Mutch McKay: Man Up programme could be driver behind Brian Tamaki's new political party plans
2
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
3
Truck drivers say new health and safety guidelines have made it more dangerous.
Truckies leaving job over poor pay, driver-facing cameras
4
The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
5
The Government recently announced a funding boost for the ambulance service, but not full funding as requested.
Ardern calls Bridges 'brazen' for criticising lack of St John funding after he 'didn’t seek to resolve issue'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)

Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
Nanny Deb and her black panel van are doing their bit to make the planet better for future generations.

Meet Nanny Deb, the Auckland woman turning trash into toys
04:28
Ros Lug reckons hand writing is undervalued as technology begins to dominate our lives.

Are Kiwi kids losing the art of good handwriting?
04:01
A pilot study into the hearing of high school-aged children has some alarming results.

How bad are headphones for the hearing of young people?