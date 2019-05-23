Hutt to Wellington coastal walk and cycle pathway designs unveiled

Designs for the new Ngauranga to Petone shared walking and cycling pathway, to run along the Hutt to Wellington coastal pathway, have been unveiled.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter today unveiled the designs, which are up for public consultation, as well as announcing funding approval to begin construction on the Petone to Melling pathway.

The designs are architect’s visualisations based on the design work completed to date, but features of the proposed route could change with community and expert feedback.

"This project will provide people living in the Hutt with a congestion-free commuting option into the city," Ms Genter says.

With the rise of e-bikes and e-scooters, the new path will provide people with more options for travelling between the Hutt, Petone, and Wellington City.

"This path will make it safer and easier for people to walk, cycle and scooter to the train station, which will help reduce congestion and take the pressure of park and ride facilities," Ms Genter says.

A close up of what the bridge on the new Ngauranga to Petone walking and cycling route could look like. Source: NZTA

The five-metre-wide path will also include additional space for people to rest, picnic, and fish the coast.

"An iconic overbridge at Ngauranga will connect people to the coastal pathway," Ms Genter says. "The new designs show that the pathway will be an attraction for both visitors and residents alike."

The project will be the most significant expansion of public access to Wellington’s waterfront in decades, she says.

"The seaside path provides a critical resilience upgrade to the network, with protection of State Highway 2 and the rail line from erosion and damaging storm surges."

The Ngauranga to Petone section is being delivered by the NZ Transport Agency, in partnership with Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council, while the Petone to Melling section is being delivered by the NZ Transport Agency, in partnership with Hutt City Council.

In March, the Transport Agency board approved funding to construct Petone to Melling section. Final costs are dependent on the outcome of negotiation with contractors.