Husky rescuer sees influx of dumped dogs as Game of Thrones interest peaks with finale

The Game of Thrones television series may be over, but interest in huskies, the breed most similar to the direwolves depicted on the show, continues to cause problems for rescue groups.

There has been a 700 per cent increase worldwide in the rehoming of huskies since Game of Thrones became a hit. Many pet owners end up giving up their dog after realising how much work the breed tends to be.

Michelle Attwood from Husky Rescue New Zealand says her group is among those bursting at the seams.

"Backyard breeding, which increased after Game of Thrones, has just been astronomical," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

About 43 million people in the United States tuned in to every episode of the series and tens of millions watched the series finale.

The New Zealand rescue group is hoping to raise $150,000 to build new divisional kennels and fencing so the dogs can "run around like crazy," Ms Attwood said.

"They can jump a six-foot fence, they escape whenever they can and they are good at killing stock, fluffy dogs and bunnies," she explained.

The dogs also need a lot of exercise, with at least five kilometres a day on a lead.

"People just don't realise," Ms Attwood said of the breed's care requirements.

"Obviously, when things are more popular more people breed and therefore we end up with more dogs," she said.