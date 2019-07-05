TODAY |

Husky rescuer sees influx of dumped dogs as Game of Thrones interest peaks with finale

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Television

The Game of Thrones television series may be over, but interest in huskies, the breed most similar to the direwolves depicted on the show, continues to cause problems for rescue groups. 

There has been a 700 per cent increase worldwide in the rehoming of huskies since Game of Thrones became a hit. Many pet owners end up giving up their dog after realising how much work the breed tends to be.

Michelle Attwood from Husky Rescue New Zealand says her group is among those bursting at the seams. 

"Backyard breeding, which increased after Game of Thrones, has just been astronomical," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast. 

About 43 million people in the United States tuned in to every episode of the series and tens of millions watched the series finale.

The New Zealand rescue group is hoping to raise $150,000 to build new divisional kennels and fencing so the dogs can "run around like crazy," Ms Attwood said. 

"They can jump a six-foot fence, they escape whenever they can and they are good at killing stock, fluffy dogs and bunnies," she explained.  

The dogs also need a lot of exercise, with at least five kilometres a day on a lead. 

"People just don't realise," Ms Attwood said of the breed's care requirements.  

"Obviously, when things are more popular more people breed and therefore we end up with more dogs," she said. 

People can donate to Husky Rescue New Zealand through Facebook and Instagram. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The popular television show prompted a burst of backyard breeding, and now Husky Rescue NZ is bursting at the seams. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:16
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.
Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
2
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
3
Christchurch woman's death outlines danger of drinking and using spa pools - coroner report
4
Grainne Moss talked about the video on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.
Oranga Tamariki CEO tells John Campbell baby removal video was 'disturbing', but backs staff
5
By 2040, the number of people affected by cancer will double, Dr Chris Jackson told Breakfast.
Armed with the largest cancer petition in NZ history, oncologist calls for national cancer agency
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Dunedin crash involving pedestrian results in death of 87-year-old man

Christchurch woman's death outlines danger of drinking and using spa pools - coroner report
06:08
Langholm Primary School principal Martyn Weatherill says teachers are satisfied with their settlement, but principals are still not.

Principal working 70 hours per week warns Education Ministry, 'the well of goodwill is dry'
01:16
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.

Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis