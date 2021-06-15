Husbands of complainants give evidence in Arthur Allan Thomas trial

The jury in the trial of Arthur Allan Thomas is hearing evidence from the husbands of the two complainants.

Arthur Allan Thomas. Source: 1 NEWS

Thomas is facing five historical sexual charges – four of sexual assault and one of rape – brought by two women.

This morning the court heard from a man who said that he and the complainant had been married for some time and he was unaware of the alleged offending until his wife sought an apology.

The witness said he and his wife were at a meeting with Thomas when she asked for the apology.

“It seemed quite strange at the time but she was quite pointed in asking for it,” he said. “It was the first time I heard of it.”

The witness said Thomas offered “no response … and left.”

He testified that a subsequent attempt to get an apology was unsuccessful.

In the second man’s testimony, he described how his wife had told him about the sexual allegations quite some time ago while they were at home.

He was hazy on the precise details of what he was told but said they later sought an apology from Thomas.

It was during that process the witness said he received a legal letter.

“There’d been an allegation made that I’d said something that amounted to extortion,” he said.

The man testified there was never any talk of money and from his wife’s point of view “it would be dirt money and she didn’t want it.”

The now 83-year-old Thomas is following proceedings from the dock flanked by a court security guard.

He is supported in court by his wife, daughter and family friends.

The defence denies the charges, claiming they are fabricated.