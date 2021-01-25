Husband, hairdresser of Northland woman who contracted Covid-19 test negative for virus

The first test results of two close contacts of the woman in Northland who contracted Covid-19 have come back negative.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the news in a tweet this morning.

Hipkins confirmed the two close contacts are her husband and hair dresser of the woman.

Speaking on Breakfast today Hipkins said the news is "very encouraging".

"I mean he [the woman's husband], without doubt, will be the closest contact that she has. And, the fact that he tested negative is a good sign," Hipkins said.

He said it would be about another 24 hours until health authorities could find out what strain of Covid-19 the woman had contracted, with genome sequencing currently underway.

Asked if he had an idea about how the woman contracted the virus, Hipkins said authorities were waiting on further information.

"There are a lot of different scenarios - none of which are impossible, almost all of which are relatively unlikely.

"So, the next 24 to 48 hours is where I think we will be able to get to a bit more of a working theory as to how she picked up Covid-19 in the first place."

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed it was investigating a case involving a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 in the Northland community.

The 56-year-old woman completed a 14-day stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 13, after travelling back to New Zealand from Europe.

Health officials said the woman had reported experiencing Covid-19 symptoms following her stay.

