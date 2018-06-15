'It hurts me in my heart' - inspirational actor takes on bullies in one-man show about life with Down syndrome

A young actor's challenges in life are not holding him back as he impresses audiences with his one-man show about navigating life with Down syndrome.

Jacob Dombroski, who turns 26 on Monday, lashes out at school yard bullies who mocked him for being different.

"It hurts me in my heart," Jacob says in the show.

"They pulled my pants down in front of my classmates. They call me handicapped."

Theatre producer and friend Rose Kirkup is helping Jacob refine his self-written one-man show that's deeply personal and moving.

Seven Sharp reports Jacob has impressed audiences at the Wellington Fringe Festival and now has Auckland in his sights.