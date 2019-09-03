Hurricane Dorian leaves Bahamas battered as it sets its sights on Florida

Hurricane Dorian remains powerful and destructive as it hovers over Grand Bahama island - but is showing signs of slight weakening as it threatens the USA.

Widespread damage has been reported in the Bahamas overnight, New Zealand time, as sustained winds of 240 km/h battered Grand Bahama.

Foreign Minister Darren Henfield cautioned people to remain in doors.

"As soon as the weather permits, first responders will go to those areas where we have reports from individuals who are in distress. We have already organised our parties to move as soon as it is safe for them to do so," Henfield said.

Yesterday Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 297km/h and gusts up to 354km/h, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

The storm continues to creep westward at 2km/h and it was reported about 170km east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Dorian is expected to move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Monday (tonight, NZT) through Wednesday evening local time and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Authorities in the Bahamas urged people to find floating devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary as Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding.

Several parts of capital Nassau were flooded and Minister of State Kwasi Thompson told ZNS Bahamas radio station that officials were getting a tremendous number of calls from people in distress.

Police urged people to remain calm and said rescue crews could not help anyone at the moment because of the storm's maximum sustained winds of 250 km/h.