Hunua Falls searchers stood down in search for missing Auckland woman

Police say a search at Hunua Falls for a missing 25-year-old woman will not carry on today, as the area of interest has been checked thoroughly, with no leads discovered.

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland. Source: NZ Police

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was reported missing on Thursday from an address in Papakura, South Auckland.

Her car was found in the carpark of the Hunua Falls in South-East Auckland on Friday, and a search and rescue team checked the surrounding area on Saturday.