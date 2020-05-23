TODAY |

Hunua Falls searchers stood down in search for missing Auckland woman

Source: 

Police say a search at Hunua Falls for a missing 25-year-old woman will not carry on today, as the area of interest has been checked thoroughly, with no leads discovered.

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland. Source: NZ Police

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was reported missing on Thursday from an address in Papakura, South Auckland.

Her car was found in the carpark of the Hunua Falls in South-East Auckland on Friday, and a search and rescue team checked the surrounding area on Saturday.

Ms Hughes-Sutherland is of a small build with grey- blue hair. Anyone with information about her should contact police.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
