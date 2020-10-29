TODAY |

Hunua Falls restrooms ranked best in NZ - thanks to their learning-disabled guardian

Source:  1 NEWS

The Hunua Falls toilet in Auckland won the best loo award at the annual Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards last night. 

Kathleen Clemens has been looking after the toilets at Auckland’s Hunua Falls for the last two years. Source: Seven Sharp

And it's all thanks to a young 26-year-old who spends her days taking care of the bathrooms in one of New Zealand's idyllic spots.

The Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards have run annually since 1972, honouring those who help keep our country looking her brilliant best.

Among the nominees this year was Kathleen Clemens, who looks after the toilets at Auckland's Hunua Falls.

It's her first job. Her mother, Raylene, said she hopes more employees will open their doors to workers like her daughter.

"When we used to come down here pretty much in the weekends, she'd go off on her own and come back with a lot of rubbish. I tried to get her to stop doing it but it's in her DNA. She just loves cleaning," Raylene said.

"Kathleen is diagnosed with ADHD and a learning disability. I don't know where it is - she's able to do anything," she says.

"Just give them a chance. Let them prove themselves. That's what I say."

