Hunting groups condemn threats of violence to those carrying out DOC's tahr cull

Hunting groups are condemning anyone who has threatened those carrying out the Southern Alps tahr cull with violence, amid a growing division between those in favour and those against.

The mountain goat was introduced to New Zealand more than 100 years ago, but the Department of Conservation says there are now thousands of the goat destroying native fauna in the country's Southern Alps.

DOC has confirmed it has referred eight threats to the police, and the Deerstalkers Association has decried anyone who has made one.

But, it also has a message for DOC.

“We would hope the hunting community would ease off on the contractors that are used by the Department of Conservation. But we also would like to send a message to the department, they should be listening to hunters because this is a cry of help,” says Gwyn Thurlow, Deerstalkers Association.

The Tahr Foundation is also far from happy with the cull, but says threats are totally unacceptable.

“We need to compromise, do the science and review the himalyan tahr control programme,” says Willie Duley, Thar Foundation spokesperson.

The current thar control plan was written in 1993 and sets a total limit of 10,000.

Police have told 1 NEWS they are investigating the threats and urges anyone who has concerns for their safety to contact them immediately.

Meanwhile, hunters still want to resume discussions with DOC about their concerns over the culling and the impact it will have on their multi-million dollar industry.

“We do see how these threats would have manifested when you marginalise a minority group like hunters and you don't listen to their reasonable concerns, they're going to lash out rightly or wrongly,” says Mr Thurlow.