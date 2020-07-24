TODAY |

Hunting groups condemn threats of violence to those carrying out DOC's tahr cull

Source:  1 NEWS

Hunting groups are condemning anyone who has threatened those carrying out the Southern Alps tahr cull with violence, amid a growing division between those in favour and those against.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sinister threats have now been referred to the police.

The mountain goat was introduced to New Zealand more than 100 years ago, but the Department of Conservation says there are now thousands of the goat destroying native fauna in the country's Southern Alps.

DOC has confirmed it has referred eight threats to the police, and the Deerstalkers Association has decried anyone who has made one.

But, it also has a message for DOC.

“We would hope the hunting community would ease off on the contractors that are used by the Department of Conservation. But we also would like to send a message to the department, they should be listening to hunters because this is a cry of help,” says Gwyn Thurlow, Deerstalkers Association.

READ MORE
Growing outrage over Southern Alps tahr cull

The Tahr Foundation is also far from happy with the cull, but says threats are totally unacceptable.

“We need to compromise, do the science and review the himalyan tahr control programme,” says Willie Duley, Thar Foundation spokesperson.

The current thar control plan was written in 1993 and sets a total limit of 10,000.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The High Court has found doc failed to follow the right consultation process when releasing its latest plan for the cull. Source: 1 NEWS

Police have told 1 NEWS they are investigating the threats and urges anyone who has concerns for their safety to contact them immediately.

Meanwhile, hunters still want to resume discussions with DOC about their concerns over the culling and the impact it will have on their multi-million dollar industry.

“We do see how these threats would have manifested when you marginalise a minority group like hunters and you don't listen to their reasonable concerns, they're going to lash out rightly or wrongly,” says Mr Thurlow.

DOC aims to reduce tahr numbers to zero in some areas.

New Zealand
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Number of cheese products recalled from store shelves over listeria fears
2
Vehicles shot at in multiple rural Hamilton incidents
3
Sealord ordered to forfeit $24 million vessel for bottom trawling in protected area
4
Prince Harry, Meghan sue over photo of son at California home
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:40

'I am happy' - Behrouz Boochani plans life in New Zealand, eyes permanent visa

Vehicles shot at in multiple rural Hamilton incidents

Parties sign up to code of conduct as Speaker warns he'll out repeat offenders

Charges laid as police investigate alleged underage sex trafficking syndicate in Northland