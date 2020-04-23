Hunting on foot permitted during Level 3, but duck shooting season postponed

Government has given hunters the green light to hunt on private land when New Zealand moves to Level 3 next week, but duck shooting season has been postponed.

Hunting has not been permitted since the country moved into Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, and the fate of duck shooting season has been hanging in the balance for some time.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage made the announcements today.

As of next Tuesday morning, hunters can hunt within their region, as long as they have the landholder's permission. They can only hunt on foot, go hunting with those that are in their bubble, and are not permitted to go for overnight trips.

The use of quad bikes, off-road bikes, helicopters and other motorised vehicles while hunting is prohibited. Hunting on public conservation land is also not allowed.

Another activity that's been on the mind of many is the long-awaited duck shooting season. As part of today's announcement, the Government said it is postponing opening weekend because the risks of people being close together are too high.

It has been postponed from Saturday May 2 to start on the second weekend after the date that is decided for when the country moves to Level 2.

Ms Sage says the season will also end later.

“I know this is disappointing but for many duck hunters the social interaction around hunting is an important part of the activity, especially at opening weekend. The risks associated with groups of people coming together is too high," she says.

“The two-week delay to the start of the season after a decision is made to move into Level 2 was determined in consultation with the New Zealand Fish and Game Council and I want to thank them for their constructive engagement with these decisions."

Mr Robertson says the Government understands hunting is an important part of life for New Zealanders - but today's announcement is about striking a balance with Covid-19 still a threat.

“At Level 3 we also need to minimise the risk of losing the great progress we’ve made together in Alert Level 4 in stamping out the virus.

"We have to strike a balance, and that’s why these rules are designed to allow hunting in a limited way,” says Mr Robertson.



In a statement, NZ Game Animal Council general manager Tim Gale says the Animal Council, NZDA and others in the hunting sector had advocated for hunting to be allowed on both public and private land under set conditions.



"Unfortunately, the Government has decided against allowing hunting on public conservation land and while that is disappointing for many people that do not have access to private land, it is important that we as hunters follow the rules and focus on getting down to Level 2 as soon as possible," Mr Gale said.