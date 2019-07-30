Hunting, boating still not allowed if New Zealand drops to coronavirus Alert Level 3

A relaxation to coronavirus Alert Level 3 will still see Kiwis unable to hunt, says the Game Animal Council.

Man hunting. (File photo) Source: istock.com

With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today explaining what the various alert level stages will mean when New Zealand eventually moves out of lockdown from Level 4 to Level 3, Government rules will still see Kiwis unable to participate in a range of outdoor and sporting activities.

Also on that list are boating, yachting and any team sport or training.

Game Animal Council general manager Tim Gale explained today that a drop to Alert Level 3 won't give Kiwis the license to resume hunting amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Government confirmed today the rules around Alert Level 3. Unfortunately, those rules explicitly prohibit hunting and a number of other forms of outdoor recreation," Gale said.

Read more: 'You still primarily stay home. Stay home, save lives' - PM releases details of Alert Level 3 conditions

"Like all hunters I am disappointed that I can't go hunting and needless-to-say we all miss it. However, it is important that we abide by the rules and continue to do the right thing.

"New Zealand is obviously making good progress reducing the spread of Covid-19 and if we continue that trend then we can resume hunting in the near future."