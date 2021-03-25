TODAY |

Hunters urged to be extra vigilant during the roar following firearm injuries, falls in previous years

Hunters are being urged to put safety first this Easter, with more deer hunters expected to be out than ever before.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) says people will be keen to head to the hills this year because last year's deer hunt was cancelled due to the Level 4 lockdown.

DOC's visitor safety manager Andy Roberts said each year during the roar, there is a spike in hunting accidents, such as falls or firearm injuries.

He said hunters should plan well and look out for each other, particularly when locking in their target.

"Our advice to hunters is to slow down and take their time, there's a lot of energy and getting ready for hunting going on.

"So, just taking your time in the bush and really confirm what you've got in your sight, is a deer."

Mountain Safety Council data showed 12,628 hunters were injured between 2004 and 2016.

Nearly half of all injuries were due to slips, trips or falls, while 10 per cent were a result of hunters carrying heavy loads.

During this period, 4.9 per cent of all injuries involved firearms discharging. A hunter last accidentally shot and killed another hunter in 2018.

There were 435 hunting-related injury claims during the last roar in 2019, up 31 per cent on 2018.

