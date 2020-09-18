Hunters find body of Tauranga woman missing for nearly two months

The body of a Tauranga woman missing for nearly two months has been found by hunters.

Rebeka Storey. Source: NZ Police

Police say Rebeka Storey was found dead by hunters on November 2 in the Waioeka Gorge, around four kilometres from the Manganuku campsite.

Police say her death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

Storey told her family on September 5 that she was driving from Tauranga to her sister's home in Ranfurly.

She said she would camp along the way in her white Suzuki Swift.

Before her body was located, Storey was last seen at 11.47pm at the Caltex in Greerton, Tauranga, on September 5.

Rebeka Storey's vehicle recovered in the Manganuku campsite - a Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620. Source: NZ Police

Her car was then recorded travelling south down the Tauranga Eastern Link at about 12.31am that day.