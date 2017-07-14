Hunter Hunter wanted over assault on Auckland truck driver

Police are looking for a patched member of the Head Hunter motorcycle gang over an assault on a truck driver in Auckland, saying they don't believe it was a result of tensions between boy racers and truckies as claimed on social media.

Winiata Pihu Tipene Source: 1 NEWS

Counties Manukau Police say Winiata Pihu Tipene, 27, has four warrants for his arrest in relation to the incident in Industry Road last Friday, for charges including assault and wilful damage.

Tipene is described as 190cm tall and of thin build.

Police say he's considered dangerous and should not be approached.

"Police are aware of social media commentary that portrays this incident as being a result of serious tension between boy racers and truck drivers," said Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin McNaughton of Counties Manukau Police.

"Following a significant number of enquiries, Police do not believe this is the case," he said.

"This was an isolated incident involving a patched gang member."