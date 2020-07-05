Hunt for teenager Sean Ratu enters 11th day after escaping youth justice facility

Police are still hunting for Sean Ratu, a teenager who escaped from a youth justice facility over a week-and-a-half ago.

Sean Ratu. Source: NZ Police

The 17-year-old is accused of having broken out from Korowai Manaaki in Auckland with another teenager, 16, 11 days ago.

Police believe they smashed a window and climbed out over the roof to get away.

The 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with escaping lawful custody, but police confirm the search for Ratu is still ongoing today.

Police warn that Ratu is considered dangerous and shouldn't be approached.