 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


The hunt is on for rogue wallaby spotted in Northland

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

High-tech surveillance equipment and two tracking dogs have been called in after a wallaby was spotted in South Hokianga.

The damage these pests are doing to our native forest is pretty serious, decimating the seedlings.

Source: Seven Sharp

Staff from Northland Regional Council and the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Te Roroa iwi members are scouring about 500 hectares of farmland and native bush.

Council biosecurity manager Kane McElrea said a person had seen a wallaby on at least two separate occasions at their Waimamaku property in recent months, but did not initially appreciate the potential significance of the sightings.

The council became aware of the situtaion in mid-April when another Hokianga local heard about the sightings and reported them to DOC.

Initial surveillance using high-tech thermal imaging equipment, baited motion-detection cameras and DNA testing of scat and fur had not yet confirmed the wallaby's presence, Mr McElrea said.

Two specially-trained wallaby tracking dogs and their handlers had arrived in Northland in the past few days to help with the search.

Wallabies were unwanted because they eat native and exotic seedlings and pasture, Mr McElrea said.

That made them potentially costly to the farming and forestry sectors and posed a risk to native bush too, as they could limit the regeneration of some species.

"In my opinion, they're even more of a threat to Northland than possums, which is why they're are formally classified [by the council] as an 'exclusion pest,'" he said.

Several wallaby species already live in other parts of New Zealand, including South Canterbury and Rotorua, so the potential Northland sightings were being taken seriously, Mr McElrea said.

"If indeed a wallaby or wallabies are here, the most likely scenario is a deliberate, and illegal liberation from either the central North Island or Kawau Island."

Wallabies were famously introduced to New Zealand almost 150 years ago, when Sir George Grey released them on Kawau Island in the Hauraki gulf.

Related

Environment

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

2
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:29
3
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

00:22
4
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:30
5
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

00:22
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau’s controversial tweets.

01:51
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Rain to make way for fine but chilly weather over much of the country today

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

01:43
The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

Pockets 8 Ball Club faces legal action from angry locals opposing the gaming licence.


NZ businesses to suffer if Government complies with US threats to avoid Iran trade: Ambassador

Iran's ambassador to NZ said Kiwi companies could risk losing trade deals.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 