Hunt for man who pointed gun at officers in Ohakune an 'absolute priority' for police

Police are continuing their search for 33-year-old Tama Michael Rawhiti who allegedly pointed a firearm at two police officers in Ohakune on Saturday night.

Central District Commander Superintendent Chris de Wattignar said in a statement today finding him was "an absolute priority" for police.

Armed police yesterday searched several properties in the Ohakune area and inquiries will continue today, he said.

"Residents in the Ohakune area will continue to notice an increased police presence and we’d like to thank them for their patience and support of our staff.

"We’d also like to remind them that this man is thought to have a firearm so he should not be approached."

Mr de Wattignar said the officers involved in the incident were "shaken but unhurt".

Police ask that anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information on Rawhiti's whereabouts should contact police immediately on 111. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police say the gunman poses a "significant risk" following a dramatic turn of events that started in Ohakune. Source: 1 NEWS
