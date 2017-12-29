Hunt on for man after Blenheim dairy robbed

Source:NZN
A Blenheim dairy shopkeeper has been left shaken after a robbery during which a cash register was taken.
Police are looking for this person after a dairy was robbed in Blenheim.
Police say the hooded person threatened the worker at the On the Spot dairy on Maxwell Road before making off on foot with the till about 7am this morning.
"The shopkeeper was not hurt in the robbery, but was understandably shaken," police said.
They said the man was wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark coloured hood covering his face, Adidas track pants and a Nike backpack.
He was believed to have been loitering around the store beforehand and may have been seen by members of the public, police said.
